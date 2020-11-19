Lions donation for Teulada care home

TEULADA-MORAIRA Lions recently received a grant for hand sanitiser, masks and face shields for local hospitals and care homes from the Lions Club International Foundation.

“We contacted the Centro Residencial Ana Maria Espinos Llopis in Teulada, who responded very positively to this offer of assistance,” Teulada-Moraira Lions press officer Helen Chapman told the Euro Weekly News.

This facility has recently suffered directly from Covid and it was important to present the donation as soon as possible but without introducing any further risk.

The centre was very helpful at what must be a difficult time for them and the Lions members were able to take the equipment and assemble it on the front porch for the staff to collect.

All contact was made through email but the Lions later received a note of thanks from the staff at the centre.

“We thank you for all the help that you have afforded us. It is very kind of you to remember us,” it said.

“We offer the staff and residents every good wish as they continue to care for some of our area’s most vulnerable in very difficult times, and we are pleased to have been able to offer a little help,” the Lions said.

To continue supporting the Lions in their important work, visit the Lion’s Den charity shop, a couple of doors away from Letters R Us beneath the Pepe La Sal supermarket at the Centro Comercial, Moraira on the Moraira-Teulada road.

There is also a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/teulada-moraira-lions for readers who would like to support the Lions but do not yet feel comfortable going into the shop. This can also be accessed via our Web site or FB page.

