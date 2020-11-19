Italian police arrest 19 members of a mafia family for money laundering

ITALIAN police arrest 19 members of the ‘Ndrangheta mafia crime family for money laundering through a chain of 23 pharmacies.

The arrests were made, which included 68-year-old regional council chief Domenico Tallini, on Thursday, November 19, following accusations ranging from mafia association to attempted extortion, harbouring illegal weapons, money laundering and voter fraud.

According to a police statement, Tallini, who belongs to ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, was placed under house arrest after being accused of cutting through the red tape required to set up the pharmacies in exchange for votes in the 2014 regional elections.

The Calabria region makes up the toe of Italy’s “boot” and is said to be the stronghold of the ‘Ndrangheta, Italy’s wealthiest and most powerful mafia group.

