Hundreds of New Social Security Jobs to be Made Available

HUNDREDS of new social security jobs are set to be made available, with more internal promotions also up for grabs.

José Luis Escrivá, Minister for Social Security, has issued a statement saying the 323 new jobs in administration will be made available as part of the 2020 Public Employment Offer. It is expected that there will also be around 300 opportunities for internal promotion too.

Diario Sur reports that “The bulk of the 323 new positions offered correspond to the […] Administration Management body, with 150 vacancies, and the […] Administration Technicians, with 78 more.”

It is thought that the jobs will relate to the management of benefits, worker affiliation and health coverage amongst other administrative tasks.

