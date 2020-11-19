HOLLY Willoughby sparks concerns as she misses co-hosting This Morning for the second day in a row



Fans have taken to social media to express their concerns over presenter Holly Willoughby missing This Morning for two days without much of an explanation. On Wednesday, November 18 Holly was replaced by Alison Hammond, while Davina McCall stepped to co-host with Phillip Schofield on Thursday.

-- Advertisement --



On both days, the presenters said the 39-year-old was “having a day off.”

But fans aren’t convinced, as Holly had mentioned on Tuesday’s show that she would be there the following day.

One fan tweeted: “Holly’s having a day off? She has Friday, Saturday, Sunday off every week and every school holiday. Why not just say somethings going on she’s got personal reasons?? What other reason would she be off 2 days on the bounce? Hope she’s ok?! #ThisMorning.”

Holly’s having a day off? She has Friday, Saturday, Sunday off every week and every school holiday. Why not just say somethings going on she’s got personal reasons?? What other reason would she be off 2 days on the bounce? Hope she’s ok?! #ThisMorning — ColetteWoods (@GirlyGirl_1993) November 19, 2020



Another fan commented: “Is Holly having a “well deserved” two days off? Or are they not telling us something? #ThisMorning.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Holly Willoughby misses This Morning for a second day”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.