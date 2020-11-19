Guardia Civil officers have rescued two minors from a prostitution ring

GUARDIA Civil officers, as part of Operation Cattue, have rescued two minors from a prostitution ring which resulted in the arrest of one person and another being investigated.

The operation began in October 2019 when the Valdepeñas Guardia Civil Judicial Police Team received various inquiries from the Ciudad Real Policia Nacional Station about the disappearance of a minor, which communicated by telephone to her mother that she was in a town near Valdepeñas, a municipality in the province of Ciudad Real, with a friend, also a minor.

During the operation, it became known to officers that the minors were interacting with certain people, who in addition to having sexual relations with them, induced them to practice prostitution with acquaintances from other locations in exchange for money.

Once the necessary evidence was obtained to identify the perpetrators, one person was arrested and another was investigated, and the two minors were rescued.

As part of Operation Cattue, 15 people have been arrested so far and 11 further operations have been carried out against child pornography.

