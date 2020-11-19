Government gives £33million to CANNABIS research firm

A VERY small cannabis research firm has been given government contracts worth £33milllion to produce personal protective equipment.

CannaGrow Biosciences, based near Southampton, was only formed in 2018 and last month filed accounts showing it had assets totalling just £6,000.

However, official documents show that it has been given two contracts worth £16.5million each by the Department of Health and Social Care to manufacture protective masks.

It is run by David Extance, who set it up in Romsey, Hampshire, having previously worked as a motor industry lawyer and chief executive E-Quits, which makes liquids for vaping.

On the companies website, it says it carries out ‘research into the science of cannabis’ with a focus on medicinal use ‘centred on Inflammation, anxiety, pain relief and eczema’.

The contracts, first discovered by the PoliticsHome website, were revealed as a devastating report laid bare the Government’s £18billion rush to source PPE during the pandemic.

