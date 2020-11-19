Google Cloud Helps Animal Conservation in Cameroon

GOOGLE CLOUD helps with animal conservation in Cameroon by joining with the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

Many places around the world are struggling with animal conservation as it is extremely difficult and at times dangerous to protect wild animals from poachers. Google Cloud is helping with the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence. With this technology they can use sound recordings to track endangered animals.

ZSL placed recording equipment in the Dja Faunal Reserve, Cameroon with the aim of being able to track illegal hunting from the sound recordings.

The Evening Standard reports that “They captured 267 days’ worth of audio, comprising 350GB of data. Such amounts of data cannot be sorted by humans, so ZSL worked with Google Cloud’s technology to rapidly identify and label different sounds.”

This innovative use of technology from Google Cloud could be instrumental in the future for animal conservation. The lead conservation technologist for ZSL, Anthony Dancer said “Acoustic technology can be transformative for conservation. Sound travels far, and we can massively scale up the area we can cover.”

