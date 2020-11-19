A no Brexit deal sparks fears of ‘organised crime bonanza’ at Northern Ireland border

Naomi Long, Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister warned on Wednesday, November 18, that unless the UK and Ireland agree a future security partnership, the North could be facing a potential ‘organised crime bonanza.’

Speaking to the committee, Ms Long said: “It isn’t just the future security partnership that affects policing and justice in Northern Ireland; it is also the economic decisions that are made because if we have increased differentials in terms of tariffs and other issues around the border, then we will end up with a potential bonanza for organised crime.”

Responding to a comment by a DUP MP that she was not displaying a “can-do” attitude, Ms Long added: “If we’re not able to data share, we are not able to do our jobs on a cross-border basis. Optimism will take you so far but unfortunately you can’t cash cheques on that basis… I am not going to try to gloss over the difficulties that this will create, the challenges it poses to law enforcement because that is not my job, my job is to respond to the reality.”

