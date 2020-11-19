Facelift for Calle Mallorca in Benidorm’s British Zone

WITH few British tourists around, Benidorm town hall plans to renovate one of the British Zone’s most iconic streets, Calle Mallorca.

Although lined with bars, pubs, discos and hotels, the town hall can carry out a major facelift with a minimum of disruption, explained Public Works councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate.

The town hall has approved plans drawn up by Hidraqua, the company responsible for Benidorm’s water supply and main drainage, to totally renew infrastructure.

Work on the 300 metres of Calle Mallorca between the Avenida del Mediterraneo and Calle Ibiza is due to begin early next year and will cost roughly €1 million.

