El Verger says ‘Hi there, handsome’ in a reversal of roles

EL VERGER launched a campaign to turn the tables on the piropos (gallantries) that some Spanish males makes to women.

Coinciding with International Day for the Elimination of Violence towards Women on November 25, the town hall wanted to draw attention to their vulgarity and inappropriateness.

The town centre was decorated with cut-outs of innuendo-heavy piropos that women might – if they were so minded – make to men.

Created by Vero MaClain they were applauded by some and criticised by others.

The day they appeared, the local Partido Popular – in opposition on the local council – said the party had received numerous complaints.

“Many came from parents of small children who can already read,” PP spokeswoman Adela Moncho pointed out. “And they don’t want them learning expressions like these.”

One El Verger resident took matters into her own hands, pulling down the piropos overnight.

In a video recorded for the social media, Vanessa Waylett Aragon admitted that she had taken them down.

“And I’d do it a thousand times more,” she declared.

Things had gone too far, she said, even though she now faced a possible fine for inciting hatred.

The phrases themselves incited hatred towards men and were also offensive, Vanessa claimed.

