El CORTE Inglés opened its new outlet store on Calle Padre Jesús Cautivo in Fuengirola on Thursday, November 19.

-- Advertisement --



This new store, dedicated to leading fashion and accessories brands, will occupy the first floor of the renovated building. The current opening hours with restrictions will be from 9am to 6pm.

The company assures, in a statement sent to the media, that the prices of this new outlet will be “very attractive”, with up to 70 per cent discount in fashion and accessories brands.

There is an area dedicated to footwear and accessories. The brands that will sell their shoes in the women’s section will be, among others, Levi’s, Michael Kors, Panama Jack, Roberto Torretta, Gadea and Pepe Jeans, while in the men’s section, Timberland, Castellanos, Lacoste and Hugo Boss stand out.

In addition, there is an area for the little ones and another for sports shoes, the opening comes just in time for the start of Christmas shopping!

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “El Corte Inglés opens its new outlet in Fuengirola”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.