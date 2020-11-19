€1.2 million storm tank set for Torrevieja

A €1.2 MILLION storm tank is set to built under the Turret Florida roundabout after the works were announced on Thursday, November 19, by Sueña Torrevieja.

The facility, which had been proposed in April last year, will be able to store two million litres of rainwater to prevent flooding that inundates streets and houses.

Sueña Torrevieja spokesperson, Pablo Samper, said: “It is a source of satisfaction to see how our party is a fundamental actor in local politics and with increasing influence when it comes to guiding the government in decision-making.”

Samper continued by stating that it’s “possibly both the storm tank and the reduction in the IBI for 2021 would have been forgotten had it not been for the pressure and insistence made publicly, via well-elaborated arguments and proposals.”

