December Aid For Self Employed

The 660 million in aid that had been set aside for the self-employed may be paid before Christmas.

Juanma Moreno has said that the aid planned for SME.s and the self-employed of Andalucia totalling over 660 million should be paid out in December.

The president of the junta de Andalucia said this aid was vital.

It was an essential payment coming hopefully before Christmas for SMEs (small to medium-sized enterprises) and particularly the self-employed, many who have complained previously about lack of help in their sector.

The timing of these monies being released is also crucial to the economy at Christmas and the confidence of shoppers and the retail sector. ITs thought the boost this would provide to all local economies of the region could be continued in the early normally difficult part of 2021.

Bolstering the local economy and therefore sustaining employment is on everyone’s mind at this moment.

The amount in question, over 660 million euros, it was suggested represents double what the other autonomies have available.

