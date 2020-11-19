DAILY landslides leave cliff edge residents in fear that their house will be next.

The residents in Eastchurch Kent, on the Isle of Sheppey are in an even more precarious position after rainfall has caused daily landslides, with one resident on Sunday loosing 15ft of land from their garden.

In May, Emma Tullett, lost her house to the sea and everyday neighbouring houses are edging closer to the same fate. Many cliff edge residents are in fear that they will lose their houses too, with the daily landslides.

The Sun reported that “Neighbours Ed Cane, 67, and Julian Green, 62, fear it will only be a matter of weeks until their bungalows end up at the bottom of the drop as they continue to watch their cliff-facing gardens grow smaller day by day.

“Delivery driver Mr Cane, who lives in a two-bedroom bungalow with wife Lynn backing onto Emma’s annexe, watched 15ft of his garden fence crumble on Sunday leaving a sheer drop to the 20ft sinkhole below.”

Residents have taken matters into their own hands and have tried to rescue the situation with tonnes of clay but have run into problems with the Environment Agency and planning permissions. The way forward is not currently clear as the needs of the residents are being weighed against the possibility of damaging an area of scientist interest.

