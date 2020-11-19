Customers furious as websites crash on PlayStation 5 launch day

CUSTOMERS are furious as major UK websites crash on PlayStation 5 launch day

Eager gamers scrambled online on Thursday morning, November 19 to purchase the much-anticipated PlayStation 5, which was launched in the US last week. However, many shoppers were left frustrated as GAME, John Lewis, Tesco and Curry’s online retail sites all seem to have crashed amid the rush.

One furious shopper wrote: “Curry’s, Game and John Lewis have done an absolutely amazing job on making sure they have the absolute worst websites ever.”

Another user tweeted: “john lewis are a disgrace. I had the ps5 in checkout before they went down.”

Due to the UK national lockdown, the game console is not available to purchase in physical stores, though those who have pre-ordered the PlayStation 5 can collect it from shops at a designated appointment time.

Sid Shuman, Senior Director, SIE Content Communications, said: “No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase.

