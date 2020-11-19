‘Crazy ant’ species invades Costa del Sol homes

‘CRAZY ant’ species spreads across the Costa del Sol and invades homes

With Spain being off-limits as a holiday destination for many Brits, it seems that the Costa del Sol has attracted a new, if sometimes unwanted, visitor. The so-called ‘crazy an’ species, or Paratrechina longicornis, has been spotted in Malaga and Axarquia.

The tiny ants don’t bite humans, but they can be invasive as they often enter homes to find food, particularly fruit. They can also take over outdoor spaces as they feed on aphids. They have been given the name ‘crazy ant’ as they move “extremely quickly” when they are threatened and make “erratic movements” in their retreat.

Director of the Cabinet for Nature Studies (GENA) and Ecologists in Action Rafael Yus first saw the species earlier this summer in someone’s home. Speaking to Diario Sur, Mr Yus said:

“It is a very adaptable species, able to live in both dry and humid environments, but it prefers warm areas, which explains why it has tried in the Axarquia.”

“Their nests are difficult to find, often in cracks in walls or under stones, and often far from where they are found.”

