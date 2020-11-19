Coronavirus death toll hits 53,775 after 501 people die in UK

THE UK’s coronavirus death and case toll is continuing to rise, following the good news that the Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine produces a robust immune response in healthy adults.

A further 501 people have died with Covid-19 in the UK making the country’s death toll now 53,775.

Wednesday, November 18, saw a further 529 people die, with 598 people losing their lives the day before that.

That was the highest single-day rise in Covid-19 deaths in the UK since May.

Thursday, November 19, the number of Covid-19 patients to die in hospital shot up by 431.

By comparison, last Thursday 592 people died with Covid-19 in all settings, while 1,224 people lost their lives due to the disease at the height of the first wave on April 22.

