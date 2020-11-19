CHRISTMAS 2020 lockdown rules in the UK to be confirmed in the next two weeks



UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that full details of what people can and can’t do on Christmas Day will not be revealed until “we get towards December 2” and prepare for the national lockdown to end.

-- Advertisement --



Speculation abounds as England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland discuss a consistent approach to the festivities, with suggestions that people from multiple households may be able to gather for up to five days over Christmas.

Asked when people would know what they could do for Christmas, Mr Wallace told Sky News:

“Over the next few days the government will set out those details.

“Our aims are all the same. We’d like to see our families at Christmas, we’d like to mix with each other as much as possible, but also we have to remember this is incredibly infectious and nasty disease. There are lots of people, I’m afraid, still dying of Covid.”

“When we know at that stage how many people in the country are affected, what the space is in our hospitals, how the rollout of vaccines is going to develop.

“We will know that with much more certainty around December 2 than if you ask me today.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Christmas 2020 rules to be confirmed in next two weeks”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.