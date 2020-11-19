China Gives Grave Warning to Countries Who Criticise Them

CHINA has issued a grave warning to western countries that any attempts to criticise or influence their actions in Hong Kong are ‘doomed to fail’.

A Beijing spokesman said that the union of Anglophone allies ‘should be careful or their eyes will be plucked out’. The ‘Five Eyes’ alliance consists of the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and was initially established to share intelligence against the USSR during the Cold War.

In recent times they have been critical of China’s power expansion into Hong Kong, accusing Beijing of breaching their commitment to protecting the freedom of the city’s citizens and their right to elect their own representatives.

Last week China rolled in a bill allowing the Hong Kong government to dismiss any politicians deemed to pose a ‘threat to national security’. When four pro-democracy representatives were expelled, their allies all resigned in solidarity meaning that there are no dissenting voices in the city’s political system for the first time since it gained independence from Britain in 1997.

The Chinese government has been accused by several world governments of aggressively spreading their influence into Hong Kong, which is supposed to operate on a ‘one state, two systems’ status of semi-autonomy. Despite mounting accusations of suppressing democracy and human rights violations, China has asserted that they are ‘never afraid of anything’ and have sent a clear message that other countries are not welcome to criticise their affairs.

