CARREFOUR agrees to suspend its “Black Friday” sale events across France after Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called for supermarkets and online retailers to postpone them due to COVID lockdowns.

Shops selling non-essential goods are to remain closed during France’s second national lockdown and the events due to take place in stores across the country from November 27 to 29 are now set to be cancelled.

According to Reuters, a spokeswoman for Europe’s biggest retailer confirmed that Carrefour’s chairman and CEO Alexandre Bompard spoke with La Maire by telephone, stating: “Alexandre Bompard said he agreed to suspend the Black Friday operation from November 27 to November 29.”

