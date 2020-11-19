Brexit talks suspended as EU official tests positive

BREXIT trade talks suspended as EU official tests positive for coronavirus



Crucial Brexit trade negotiations have ground to a halt after one of Michael Barnier’s colleagues tested positive for Covid-19 on November 19. The EU’s chief negotiator said that he and his UK counterpart Lord Frost had ‘decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period’.

Mr Barnier tweeted: ‘Update: one of the negotiators in my team has tested positive for COVID-19. With David Frost we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period. The teams will continue their work in full respect of guidelines.’

Mr Frost responded: ‘I am in close contact with Michel Barnier about the situation. The health of our teams comes first. I would like to thank the [European Commission] for their immediate help and support.’

I am close contact with @michelbarnier about the situation. The health of our teams comes first. I would like to thank the @EU_Commission for their immediate help and support. https://t.co/bXPtY1EgHd

— David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) November 19, 2020

This devastating blow comes just days after Lord Frost told the Prime Minister that there is a ‘possible landing zone’ between the UK and European Union within the next week.

A UK Government spokesman said:

‘We are discussing with them the implications for the negotiations. We have been, and will continue to, act in line with public health guidelines and to ensure the health and welfare our teams.’

