Breaking News – Douglas Stuart wins the Booker Prize 2020

SCOTTISH author Douglas Stuart wins the Booker Prize 2020 for his debut novel Shuggie Bain.

Douglas Stuart took first place ahead of, Avni Doshi’s Burnt Sugar, Maaza Mengiste’s The Shadow King, The New Wilderness by Diane Cook, Tsitsi Dangarembga’s This Mournable Body, and Real Life by Brandon Taylor.

This year’s judges unanimously chose the Scottish writer to win the award.

This year the shortlist was dominated by US authors and debut novels.

Avni Doshi’s Burnt Sugar and Maaza Mengiste’s The Shadow King were also in the running for the £50,000 prize.

The New Wilderness by Diane Cook, Tsitsi Dangarembga’s This Mournable Body and Real Life by Brandon Taylor were also in line for the award.

Dame Hilary Mantel failed to make the shortlist with the third book in her Cromwell trilogy The Mirror And The Light.