Breaking News – Covid vaccine breakthrough

In another boost to global morale, researchers in Oxford have reported in The Lancet on Thursday, November 19 that they have had “promising and positive” results for their Covid jab, which has been trialled on 560 adults, including 240 over the age of 70. Scientists reported that volunteers in the trial demonstrated similar immune responses across all age groups, meaning the vaccine is safe for those in the most vulnerable category.

Britain has pre-ordered 100million doses of Oxford’s jab, which is being made with pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, and it is said to be considerably cheaper than its rivals from Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna. It will also be easier to store and deliver.

On Wednesday, both Moderna and Pfizer claimed that their vaccines had proven to be up to 95.5% effective. Volunteers in the Oxford jab trials did report more side-effects than the placebo group, but these symptoms were ‘mild’, such as headaches and muscle pain, and mostly occurred in younger people.

Professor Deborah Dunn-Walters, chair of the British Society for Immunology, described the announcement as ‘positive’.

She said: ‘While this is an ongoing study, the initial results are encouraging.

‘The vaccine appears to be well tolerated in all age groups, with older individuals reporting fewer side-effects.’

