Bofill architectural gem to be restored in Calpe

THE regional government will class three iconic Calpe buildings as Assets of Cultural Interests (BICs).

Club Social La Manzanera, La Muralla Roja and Xanadu are all the work of architect Ricardo Bofill and were built between 1966 and 1976.

The Generalitat’s Culture department has now asked the town hall to provide the necessary documents to complete the process.

Paperwork already submitted includes a report by architect Santiago Varela detailing the patrimonial and architectural value of the three buildings that he described as “outstanding monuments of 20th century architecture.”

The Club Social was originally designed as a leisure centre with a restaurant, swimming pools, solariums and a landing stage.

Built of drystone quarried from the cliffs, Bofill intended the Social Club to blend in with its settings at the water’s edge on a site that occupies the publicly-owned maritime strip.

Calpe town hall hopes to rehabilitate the installation that was included in Bofill’s plans for the La Manzanera urbanisation but has never been occupied and is now in urgent need of repairs.

The local government has now put out to tender a €1.361 million contract to restore the buildings and walkway while regenerating the Cala Manzanera seashore.

