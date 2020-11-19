Black widow sentenced to 22 years

THE Black Widow of Patraix has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of her husband in Valencia.

Her former lover has been sentenced to 17 years.

Maria Jesus MC, known as Maje, or the ‘Black Widow of Patraix’ and one of her former lovers, Salvador, stabbed her husband Antonio to death on August 16, 2017.

She denied during the trial that she had wished, planned or participated in her husband’s murder, and admitted only to covering up the crime. He admitted to killing Antonio, but claimed it was because she had asked him to and he was afraid of losing her. They were arrested by National Police.

The people’s jury believed Salvador’s version that they acted by mutual agreement and unanimously found them guilty.

Maje provided Salvador with the keys to the garage when he was her lover, and gave him precise information about her husband’s movements to give him the opportunity to stab him to death.

The court applied the aggravating circumstance of relationship to Maje, and the mitigating circumstance of cooperating with the authorities to Salva.

They will have to pay €250,000 in compensation to the victim’s family.

Maje’s defence had requested that she be acquitted because they claimed her participation in the murder had not been proved.

