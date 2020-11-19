Beware of scams offering aid

SINCE the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a surge in the number of scams detected which try to prey on people in need by offering aid.

Website Maldita.es has warned of ‘phishing’ scams offering aid in which the victims receive e-mails or messages claiming to be from charities or institutions, in which they supposedly offer aid to families in need. They request data which, once provided, is used by the scammers to show targeted advertising.

There have been messages claiming to be from Catholic charity Caritas, with texts such as “get food today” or “we have help for the whole country” which then link to sites which are not associated with the organization. To receive the aid, victims are told they must provide personal information, and share the message they received with others. Finally, the victims are taken to another page, on which most people unknowingly acknowledge what is written in fine print, which is that the sole purpose of the whole thing is to show them advertising.

Other scams have referred to the Spanish Red Cross, promising €500 vouchers. Not all scams are food and aid related, there have been others claiming to offer free fuel, posing as Shell or Repsol.

If you receive a message in which you are offered something, check the address of the page to which it redirects or the social media profiles.

Maldita.es has reported many hoaxes and scams, if you learn of any, you can report them to the website by WhatsApp (+34644229319).

