BBC change lyrics of Pogues’ Christmas hit to avoid ‘offence’

BBC Radio 1 have decided to avoid the annual fall out over the Pogues classic by censoring two words that have offended some listeners in the past.

The station wanted to avoid offence in airing the Pogues hit this year as it includes two controversial words that have offended many people in the past.

The decision has been made to change the word “f****t” to “haggard”, while the word “slut” is muted, reports The Sun.

A source told the publication, “The feeling is that Radio 1’s listeners are younger and may not be as familiar with this song — so it has been decided that the lyrics should be edited.”

The source added, “This Christmas, only the new version will be broadcast on Radio 1.”

The original song – sung by Kirsty MacColl and Shane MacGowan – sees the words “you cheap lousy f****t” belted out.

But with BBC’s changes, the lyrics will now be “you’re cheap and you’re haggard”.

