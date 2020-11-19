THE Great British Bake Off fans have complained once again to Ofcom over presenter Noel Fielding’s rude and ‘inappropriate’ jokes before the show’s 9pm watershed.

-- Advertisement --



Fans of The Great British Bake Off have complained to Ofcom over Noel Fielding’s rude jokes pre-watershed.

It’s the second time the family baking show has been slammed for the use of dirty innuendos before 9pm in the same week.

Ofcom has received a total of 37 complaints after presenter Noel joked to Peter Sawkins that he wanted to “see him naked”.

Noel also laughed to his co-host Matt Lucas about making a “nude” jelly sculpture of judge Paul Hollywood, complete with “lime nipples”.

The watchdog received complaints from fans after Noel made the remarks to Peter as he frantically tried to produce some mini cheesecakes for his task.

A source told The Sun: “The complaints were about sexual references made by Noel Fielding.”

Noel joked he was called Mr Spoon as he brandished one about before approaching Peter.

He asked, “Do you like Mr Spoon?” as the contestant was busy trying to rush his challenge.

Peter responded: “I loved him.”

And an intrigued Noel answered, “You do? He wants to kiss you. Mr Spoon says he wants to see Peter naked.”

Outraged viewers took to Twitter, one said, “Mr.spoon says he wants to see Peter naked” how much more do we actually have to take until we can get rid of the most awkward and inappropriate Noel Fielding.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bake Off fans complain AGAIN to Ofcom”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.