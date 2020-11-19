ATOCHA massacre murderer released from jail in Spain less than a year after his extradition from Brazil



At 9:40am on Thursday, November 19 Carlos García Juliá left Soto del Real prison in Madrid a free man after getting the Ciudad Real Provincial Court to advance his release date by applying prison benefits that he obtained before his escape in the 90s.

Neo-fascist García Juliá, who was on the run from Spanish authorities for two decades, originally received a 193-year prison sentence for his part in slaughtering five lawyers and injuring three others in the offices in January 1977.

García Juliá was extradited to Spain on February 6 from Brazil to serve a recalculated 30-year sentence; however, after yet another recalculation by the Criminal Chamber of the National Court his time waiting for extradition was included and he was released on Thursday, much to the dismay of his victims.

Speaking in defence of the earlier, longer sentence, attorney for the victims Cristina Almeida said: “In our understanding, everything was correct in strict application of the law.”

Asked on Thursday by a journalist if he would apologise to the victims, García Juliá said: “I already asked for forgiveness a long time ago.”

