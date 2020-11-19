Alfaz films up for this year’s Goyas

FOUR prizewinning short films shown during Alfaz’s Film Festival this year have been shortlisted for the Goya awards, Spain’s Oscars.

Twenty-four short films were selected from the 865 entries submitted for 32nd edition of the Alfaz festival, which went ahead last summer despite Covid restrictions.

“Great films compete each year, winning national and international awards and they are often shortlisted for the Goyas,” Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques said, as he congratulated the directors and actors from the four chosen films.

