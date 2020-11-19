63-year-old Albacete resident arrested on cannabis charges

GUARDIA Civil officers have arrested a 63-year-old resident of the Albacete town of Ossa de Montiel on cannabis charges.

The cannabis plantation, which was set to be harvested, consisted of 21 plants and were growing in the man’s garden, who already had past crimes regarding the same offence.

Albacete Guardia Civil has been carrying out drug busts throughout its province, and along with members of the La Roda Guardia Civil Investigation Team, in collaboration with officers of the Benemérita de Ossa de Montiel, have identified more possible points of sale of the drug.

Upon cultivation of the plants, 45kgs was totalled, with other plants in the drying phase also seized. Drug trafficking tools were also recovered.

The raid means that around 27,000 doses of the illegal drug were stopped from hitting the streets.

