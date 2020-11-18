UK Governments Ban on Sales of New Petrol and Diesel cars and Vans Brought Forward to 2030.

-- Advertisement --



Boris Johnson has confirmed that sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be phased out by 2030, as he set out his 10-point plan for a “green industrial revolution”.

The move brings the ban on new conventional cars and vans forward by a decade, from the previously planned date of 2040, though the sale of some hybrid vehicles will still be allowed until 2035. The GIR plan aims to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles to cut climate emissions and local air pollution, as part of the 10-point plan to boost jobs and drive the shift towards cutting emissions to net-zero by 2050.

The prime minister also outlined a new investment of €1.56 billion (£1.3 billion) to accelerate the rollout of charge points in homes, streets, and on motorways, to make electric vehicles easier to charge up, and £582 million in grants for those buying zero or ultra-low emission vehicles to help reduce the costs.

Nearly €560 million (£500 million) will be spent in the next four years for the development and mass-scale production of electric vehicle batteries, helping to boost manufacturing bases including in the Midlands and North East, he said.

Electric Car Production

A total of 75,946 new full-electric cars have been sold in the UK so far in 2020, accounting for 5.5% of the total of 1,384,601. However, that represents a 168.7% year-on-year increase, with the market expanding rapidly as manufacturers are rapidly rolling out new EVs.

Given the likely growth, several manufacturers have already committed to ending pure combustion engines sales before 2030. Bentley recently announced that it would only sell full-electric cars from 2030 onwards, while Volvo is committed to only offering electric or plug-in hybrid models from 2025 onwards.

Mike Hawes, the chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said: “We share government’s ambition for leadership in decarbonising road transport and are committed to the journey. Manufacturers have invested billions to deliver vehicles that are already helping thousands of drivers switch to zero, but this new deadline, fast-tracked by a decade, sets an immense challenge.

“We are pleased, therefore, to see Government accept the importance of hybrid transition technologies – which drivers are already embracing as they deliver carbon savings now – and commit to additional spending on purchase incentives.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Governments Ban on Sales of New Petrol and Diesel cars and Vans Brought Forward ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.