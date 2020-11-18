UK fugitive has been captured in San Fulgencio

A UK fugitive, who had a warrant out for his arrest, has been captured and arrested in San Fulgencio after evading British police following assaulting and threatening to kill his former partner.

The 34-year-old was arrested by the officers who expertly identified the man, despite the fact he was not carrying any kind of documentation proving his identity, by recognising one of his tattoos, which had been provided to them by the UK authorities.

The man, who escaped the scene of the 2019 incident in South Ockendon, Essex, UK, could face up to 15-years in prison following the arrest, which was executed thanks to coordination between the two countries after officers established that he was living in San Fulgencio.

It is likely that he will be charged with the assault and for evading arrest covered as part of the European Arrest Warrant issued by the United Kingdom.

