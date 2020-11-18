Two men stop aggressive attack on woman who denies the assault

TWO men, aged 19 and 21, managed to stop an aggressive attack on a woman who later denies the assault to the police.

The incident took place on Avenida de Vicent Blasco Ibañéz in Valencia on Monday, November 16, when the two men saw the alleged perpetrator throw an object at the woman and then threaten to kill her.

The assailant ran off before the men could intervene, giving chase and managing to catch and restrain him, until the authorities arrived.

A witness called the police who arrived on the scene at around 2.10 pm to arrest the man, however, it was during the arrest that the woman denied the assault assuring officers that the man she was arguing with was her partner.

Police still proceeded with the arrest despite the denial from the woman.

