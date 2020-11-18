TV star claims Trump called her the ‘N-Word’

‘TV star claims Donald Trump called her the ‘N-Word’ while filming for The Apprentice back in 2010

Finalist of Celebrity Apprentice actress Holly Robinson Peete claims that Donald Trump used the n-word when referring to her in the deciding minutes of the finale of the show in 2010. The 21 Jump Street actress lost out on winning the third series to musician Brett Michaels.

She told SiriusXM:

“I wasn’t in earshot, but I could see them deciding between me and Bret Michaels.”

“There was a moment where [Trump] was talking with producers and they’re really animated and that was when I heard that he said, ‘They want the ‘n-word’ to win.’”

Trump himself claimed he is “the least racist person in this room” during the final presidential debate with Joe Biden.

Holly, however, doesn’t buy the President’s claim, saying: “How could anybody believe that he wouldn’t say something like that?

“I firmly believe he probably uses that language all the time.”

