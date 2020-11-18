Tributes for 16-year-old Who Died During Police Chase in Stockport

TRIBUTES have been laid for a 16-year-old who died after crashing into a wall during a police chase in Bramhall, Stockport.

The 16-year-old has been named as Kyle Brotherton. The crash occurred in the early hours of Friday morning, November 13, when the car he was driving crashed into a wall, whilst being followed by a police car. The passenger of the vehicle was also injured.

A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct, IOPC said “We have begun an investigation after a 16-year-old boy died in a collision following a pursuit involving Cheshire Police on Friday 13 November.

“We understand that at around 4am a Toyota car lost control and hit a wall in Hall Moss Lane, Bramhall, Stockport. The driver died in hospital on Saturday and a passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries”

A vigil for Kyle was held on Monday with around 100 mourners in attendance. Tributes were laid and fireworks celebrated the life of the teenager. Family told the Manchester Evening News that “He will be loved and missed every second of every day. Life will never, ever be the same. He had the most cheeky smile and a contagious laugh”

