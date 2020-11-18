ONCE considered the real minnows of European Football, having to play home matches in Portugal and desperate to win a match, Gibraltar has come through its UEFA Nations League Group to top the table after drawing 1-1 with group favourites Liechtenstein.

They ended up unbeaten after two matches each against San Marino (with a similar population of around 35,000) and Liechtenstein which boasts a few thousand more nationals but the next step is going to be a big one.

-- Advertisement --



Next time they play competitively, they could find themselves up against the likes of former Euro 2004 champions Greece as well as Georgia and Latvia, so there may be a sudden return to reality, but Los Llanis will still enjoy this latest success and the team is now ranked 195 in the world according to FIFA.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Top of their table and Gibraltar Football Team promoted”.