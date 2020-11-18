Three arrested after €6,000 worth of metal is stolen from wind farm in Lugo

THREE people have been arrested after €6,000 worth of metal is stolen from a wind farm in Samos, a municipality in the province of Lugo in Galicia.

Guardia Civil officers arrested three Lugo residents aged 22, 25 and 32 after investigating complaints that 6,000kgs of metal rods, used to form the formwork of the pillars of the wind turbines, had been stolen from a wind farm that was due to built.

Officers managed to locate and intercept a van in which the three suspects were traveling on the LU-633 road, near San Martiño do Real (Samos), where they found 2,000kgs of formwork rods, supposedly stolen from the wind farm.

The remaining 4,000kgs has not yet been located.

