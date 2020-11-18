The Beano Comic is to Release its First Edition for Grown-Ups

The iconic Beano comic is to release its first edition for grown-ups this week after 82 years of entertaining children with its riotous stories.

The ‘BeanOld’ will feature familiar characters, such as Dennis the Menace’s long-suffering parents, alongside a cast of real-life figures who can expect to be playfully satirised. Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings are to star in their own mischievous adventure, while other guest characters will include Captain Tom Moore, Greta Thunberg, and Marcus Rashford.

Mike Stirling, the Scottish comic’s editorial director, said that the special edition was the idea of the Beano’s child ‘trendspotters’ who tell writers what British and Irish kids are talking about. He said that many of their loyal readers ‘were feeling a bit sorry for the adults in their lives’ and hoped the once-off special would ‘cheer everyone up’.

He added that this year ‘so many absurd things have happened’ that the creative team had no shortage of ideas. Video meetings, loo roll shortages, the delayed Bond film and homeschooling will all feature in the pullout special.’

