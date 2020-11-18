Spain, UK and Gibraltar find way for workers to retain their rights

SPAIN, the UK and Gibraltar have found a way for cross-border workers to retain the same labour rights as before Brexit.

-- Advertisement --



This means that 15,000 residents in the European Union who work in Gibraltar can maintain their rights from January 1, despite Brexit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement explaining that the agreement was reached after meetings between the Community of Towns of the Campo de Gibraltar, the Junta de Andalucia and the General State Administration.

From December 1, cross-border workers will be able to check on a website developed by the Gibraltarian authorities if they are registered as such. If they are not, they should contact from Gibraltarian authorities to do so, via a procedure which will be explained in due course.

Once registered, from January 1, they will have to request a letter from Gibraltar certifying their employment status and allowing them to travel onto the Rock carrying identification (passport, ID, etc)

This agreement, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “responds to one of the main concerns that the Brexit had risen in the Campo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain, UK and Gibraltar find a way for cross-border workers to retain their rights”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.