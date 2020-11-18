Scotland has passed 5,000 COVID-related deaths

SCOTLAND has sadly passed 5,000 COVID-related deaths, meaning people who died with confirmed cases or suspected cases of having the virus.

According to figures released by National Records of Scotland on Wednesday, November 18, death certificates of 5,135 people mentioned coronavirus on it.

The first registered death in the country due to the virus was reportedly an elderly patient in Lothian with underlying health conditions back on March 14.

The country, which recently moved eleven council areas into level four lockdowns, recorded 278 Covid-linked deaths in the week from November 9 to 15 which was an increase of 71 from the previous week.

The majority of deaths – 94 – were people over the age of 75, although there have also been 33 deaths of people aged under 65.

