SCIENTISTS develop human steak in lab and insist eating it would not be cannibalism



Scientists in the US have created a bazaar ‘grow-your-own’ human steak which you can actually eat. Called the Ouroboro Steak after an ancient Egyptian snake that eats itself, the meat is grown in a lab using cells from the inside of the cheek which were fed a serum derived from expired blood donations.

-- Advertisement --



While it is a real steak, it’s currently only a prototype and on display at the Beazley Designs of the Year exhibition at the Design Museum in London.

But the scientists involved in the development of the steak say it could be a key development to tackling food shortages worldwide.

Industrial designer Grace Knight said: “We are not promoting ‘eating ourselves’ as a realistic solution that will fix humans’ protein needs. We rather ask a question: what would be the sacrifices we need to make to be able to keep consuming meat at the pace that we are? In the future, who will be able to afford animal meat and who may have no other option than culturing meat from themselves”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Scientists develop human steak in lab”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.