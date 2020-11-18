Sánchez Sends Support Message to Child Victim of Homophobic Attack

PEDRO Sánchez, President, sent a support message to the 11-year-old child, who was a victim of a Homophobic attack in Cartagena.

The boy suffered a broken nose in the attack and had to have surgery, he also suffered a barrage of verbal abuse before being beaten unconscious as he was leaving his school.

The heartfelt letter from Sánchez tells the boy “The brave like you are the ones who end up finding true happiness in life.”

“You have the vast majority of society by your side, who are proud to be diverse. Count on us to grow freely and without fear, to be as you want to be without anyone preventing you from fulfilling your dreams”.

The brave boy wants to return to IES Isaac Peral in Cartagena soon.

