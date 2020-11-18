Residents in Nottingham Have Defended the City as a Good Place to Live

RESIDENTS in Nottingham have been defending the city as a good place to live after a recent stabbing.

A man was stabbed in the back on Sunday, in the Forest Fields area of Nottingham. A crime scene cordon was placed on Berridge Road with the stabbing happening near Radford Road and Russell Road. The 30-year-old victim received one stab wound in his back, it is expected that he will recover.

Nottingham residents have defended the area with Anna Constanti who runs a local Off-Licence telling NottinghamshireLive “It is scary because they are dangerous people

“But I’ve never had any problems. I like this area. I’ve worked in this shop for five years and I’ve [n]ever had an issue.”

Another resident said that “This is a good area to live in and I’m happy to live here.

“These things happen in all areas. I do feel for the people who are involved. But I think it has always been good here and I do not want to live anywhere else.”

Police are still investigating the incident and urge witnesses to come forwards.

