Record Quantity of Drugs and Contraband Seized in Irish Prison

Officers at Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison have seized a record quantity of drugs, alcohol, phones and sim cards that were being transported into the jail through a food delivery truck.

The contraband products were concealed in bags of sugar and laced with coffee in an attempt to deter sniffer dogs. The intelligence-led operation yielded 10,000 tablets, bags of suspected cannabis and cocaine, 30 phones, SIM cards, steroids, and whiskey.

Gardai estimate the prison value of the cocaine to be €140,000, the tablets €20,000, and the cannabis €5000. The supply of drugs in Ireland’s largest prison is believed to be controlled by Dublin’s infamous Kinahan cartel, who also hold criminal power in the UK, Netherlands, and Spain. There are concerns that this seizure could spark violence within the prison, which has reportedly already had its contraband supply disrupted by Covid-19 restrictions.

One man has been arrested and is being held at Mountjoy Garda Station in Dublin’s north inner city.

