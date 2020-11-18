QANON mum guns down her own lawyer after accusing him of conspiracy to take her kids away

Neely Petrie-Blanchars, 33, allegedly shot her lawyer, Christopher Hallett, 50, on Sunday, November 15 in Ocala, Florida after accusing him of a ‘conspiracy’ to prevent her getting custody of her 7-year-old twin girls. The mum was indicted for the kidnapping of her daughters from their grandmother’s home in March, when she was only allowed supervised visits.

Witnesses to the murder said that the QAnon mum accused her lawyer of working against her and trying to prevent her getting the kids back, before gunning him down and leaving him to bleed to death.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said that at about 7.30am on November 16, “Neely Petrie-Blanchard was arrested for the homicide of Christopher Hallett by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of Marion County.

“According to eyewitnesses, Petrie-Blanchard was the person who had shot Hallett, because she believed he was unable to help her regain custody of her children.”

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said: “She’s one of these people who claim they’re not part of the US–sovereign people.

“They don’t believe any of the laws apply to them.”

