NOTARIES report first-half year sales of foreigners homes fell by 37.4 percent and that house purchases from foreign buyers represented 17.3 percent of the total homes purchased in the period.

According to data from the General Council of Notaries, only 32,395 sales of free housing by foreigners were registered during the first half of this year, which represents a significant fall after a slight increase reported from the second half of 2019.

House purchases from foreign buyers remained steady and aligned with the total home purchases made in the same period between 2012 and 2019.

Interestingly the data, which differentiates by residence, also shows that 37.6 percent of foreigners’ purchase and sale transactions were carried out by non-residents, which shows two and a half consecutive years of decline.

