THE Navarra Gold Medal 2020 will be awarded to Health and Social Health workers for their dedication during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, and the efforts of the Navarra Health community are being recognised with the medal that will be presented on Navarra Day, December 3. The entire world has suffered from the Coronavirus and the medical profession have faced many hardships meeting the needs of patients while risking the health of themselves and their families.

Pamplona Actual reports that the Navarra Government have recognised that “the health and social health personnel have personified the fight against the disease like no one else”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Navarra Gold Medal 2020 Awarded to Health and Social Health Workers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.