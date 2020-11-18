MUSLIM community deaths from Coronavirus have surged so dramatically grave diggers are working 18 hour days as cemeteries are struggling to keep up with burials.

-- Advertisement --



One cemetery is calling in construction experts to discover new methods to prepare burials.

However, there are three shifts of diggers and bereavement support staff working from 6am to 10pm in Bradford, West Yorks, after the huge rise during the pandemic’s second wave.

Scholemoor Cemetery has seen over 40 new funerals in just 11 days, pushing services to the limit and sparking warnings it is almost at full capacity.

Mr Karim a local community leader, who is currently suffering the effects of Long Covid himself, said,

“As fast as we’re digging the graves we’re filling them up with dead bodies. It’s really, really concerning, and my staff are getting to the stage where we’re at full capacity. We’re having to bring in a construction company to see if we can find new methods to design and prepare for digging a grave.

‘From a personal point of view, I’ve never seen anything like it. I never thought I’d experience this here in the UK in a non-war situation.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Muslim cemetery struggling to keep up with burials”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.