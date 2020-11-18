Mom shot her children because of lockdown

MOM shot her two children, killing one, because of lockdown ‘doom and gloom’



Naomi Bell, 43, could face life in prison after she shot her two children on Friday, November 13 at their home in Plymouth, Connecticut. Her husband Owen told the New York Post that he came running when he heard screaming, and found their 15-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son injured with gunshot wounds.

Bell’s 15-year-old high school student daughter was pronounced dead in hospital, where her younger brother remains in a critical condition.

Mr Bell said: “Naomi really changed at the beginning of Covid with her depression and psychotic episodes. It used to be balanced, now it’s all doom and gloom.”

Speaking on Friday night, an officer from Plymouth police department said: “Upon arrival of Plymouth police officers they located two juveniles inside the house with serious injuries, both were transported (to hospital).

“We know at this time that one of them is deceased, and one of them is in critical condition at Hartford Children’s Medical Hospital.

“We do know that the incident was isolated and it appears that there is no threat to the public.”

